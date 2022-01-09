Advertisement

A person is dead in Navasota following a self-inflicted gunshot wound

(WTOC)
By Donnie Tuggle and Fallon Appleton
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt says a man has passed away following a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Navasota Police responded to a home in the 400 block of South LaSalle Street for a welfare check Saturday night around 8:00 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found a male victim with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials say this is still an active investigation.

The name of the victim is not yet being released as police work to notify family members of the victim.

