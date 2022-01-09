Advertisement

Sammy Catalena estate sale rescheduled

The estate sale has been postponed to Jan. 22. Doors open at 8 a.m.
The estate sale has been postponed to Jan. 22. Doors open at 8 a.m.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Sammy Catalena estate sale that was scheduled for Jan. 8 has been rescheduled. The estate sale will now be held Jan. 22 at 2804 Finfeather Rd. in Bryan, rain or shine.

There are an array of items that will be included in the auction.

Along with office supplies, the auction will include some of Catalena’s Western art, Texas A&M memorabilia, jewelry, and belt buckles. There’s even a Mickey Mantle baseball card. No matter the item, the auctioneer, Buck Buchanan, believes there’s an incredible legacy attached.

“Wonderful man, did a lot for the community, was a die-hard Aggie on top of it, good man, good person,” Buchanan said.

A full list of the auction items can be found here.

Doors will open at 8 a.m., and the auction will start at 10 a.m. There will be a tent, and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.

Sammy Catalenta was a Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 2, and a local businessman with a deep commitment to the community, agriculture and Texas A&M. He was the owner of Catalena Hatters and the Texas Rose Boutique, the Sammy Catalena Rodeo and Livestock Company, and a ranching operation. Catalena was vice-chairman of the board for the Producer’s Cooperative Association, president of the Bryan Breakfast Lions Club, of which he was a charter member and chairman of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Contest Committee. He was also a board member of the Brazos County Farm Bureau and the Farm Service Agency Committee.

