Brazos County Health District postpones open house

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has postponed their inaugural open house that was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12.

With rising COVID-19 cases in the area the health district decided it would be best to postpone the event.

The open house would allow the public to meet the BCHD staff and learn how the health district helps the community. Another date has not been announced for the event.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.