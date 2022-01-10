Center for Covid Control testing sites closed for unknown reasons Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Questions continue about the operations of a local COVID-19 testing group. Center for Covid Control has been very popular in recent weeks with hundreds of people stopping by daily to receive tests.

On Thursday KBTX reported they weren’t sharing their results with the Brazos County Health District, a violation of orders by Governor Greg Abbott. On Friday their College Station location was closed for unknown reasons and on Monday their location Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway as well as Woodville Road in Bryan was closed.

KBTX has been speaking with patients who are still waiting test results. The Center for Covid Control offers rapid and PCR tests.

Both State Representative Kyle Kacal and Rep. John Raney are looking at the issue of pop-up COVID test sites after KBTX starting reporting on the issues last week.

KBTX has left multiple messages including by phone and email with Center for Covid Control that have gone unaswered.

