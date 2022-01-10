Advertisement

David Hilburn sworn in as new District Judge in Brazos County

David Hilburn was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott.
David Hilburn took the oath of office Monday morning.
David Hilburn took the oath of office Monday morning.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A familiar face is now a new district judge in Brazos County. David Hilburn was sworn in Monday morning in the 361st District Court.

The attorney is now in his 21st year of practice and has served as a prosecutor and defense attorney.

He was appointed to this position by Gov. Greg Abbott when Judge Steve Smith was appointed to the 10th Court of Appeals in Waco.

Hilburn was surrounded by family, friends, and county officials as he took the oath.

”Being able to let them try their case knowing what the heart and soul and the effect it has on the litigants. You know whether it be a civil case, whether it’s money or property or a criminal case where we’re dealing with someone’s life and liberty. Either way it’s an important place to be and I’m looking forward to using my experience,” Hillburn said.

Judge Hilburn’s term lasts until the end of December. He’d previously served as Chair of the Brazos County Republican Party.

