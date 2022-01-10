Advertisement

Five tornadoes confirmed Saturday in Southeast Texas

Highest rated tornado had winds between 86 and 110 mph
Trees were uprooted and knocked down in Saturday Night's tornado in Humble, Texas
Trees were uprooted and knocked down in Saturday Night's tornado in Humble, Texas(KPRC)
By Shel Winkley and Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service is confirming five tornadoes touched down in parts of Southeast Texas Saturday and Saturday night. Slow-moving supercell thunderstorms produced the twisters in Montgomery, Harris, and Liberty Counties.

In Humble, multiple homes and businesses were damaged by what is preliminarily determined as an EF-1 tornado that occurred during the overnight hours. The Humble police chief says parts of a commercial roof were blown nearly a quarter-mile away, leading in a nearby neighborhood. There were also reports of fallen trees and power lines being knocked down. The storm later produced a second EF-1 rated tornado in the community of Kingwood where numerous trees were reported down.

An EF-0 tornado caused damage to Ransom’s Steakhouse and Saloon in the community of Montgomery. Parts of the roof were reported ripped and torn apart.

More information is expected from the National Weather Service Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported from any of the tornadoes that occurred over the weekend.

Preliminary Tornado Ratings and Locations

Tornado RatingLocationWind Estimate
EF-1Humble (Harris County)86-110mph
EF-1Kingwood (Harris County)86-110mph
EF-0Montgomery (Montgomery County)65-85mph
EF-0Near Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH - Harris County)65-85mph
EF-0Near Dayton (Liberty County)65-85mph

