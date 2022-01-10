Five tornadoes confirmed Saturday in Southeast Texas
Highest rated tornado had winds between 86 and 110 mph
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service is confirming five tornadoes touched down in parts of Southeast Texas Saturday and Saturday night. Slow-moving supercell thunderstorms produced the twisters in Montgomery, Harris, and Liberty Counties.
In Humble, multiple homes and businesses were damaged by what is preliminarily determined as an EF-1 tornado that occurred during the overnight hours. The Humble police chief says parts of a commercial roof were blown nearly a quarter-mile away, leading in a nearby neighborhood. There were also reports of fallen trees and power lines being knocked down. The storm later produced a second EF-1 rated tornado in the community of Kingwood where numerous trees were reported down.
An EF-0 tornado caused damage to Ransom’s Steakhouse and Saloon in the community of Montgomery. Parts of the roof were reported ripped and torn apart.
More information is expected from the National Weather Service Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported from any of the tornadoes that occurred over the weekend.
Preliminary Tornado Ratings and Locations
|Tornado Rating
|Location
|Wind Estimate
|EF-1
|Humble (Harris County)
|86-110mph
|EF-1
|Kingwood (Harris County)
|86-110mph
|EF-0
|Montgomery (Montgomery County)
|65-85mph
|EF-0
|Near Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH - Harris County)
|65-85mph
|EF-0
|Near Dayton (Liberty County)
|65-85mph
