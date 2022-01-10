Five tornadoes confirmed Saturday in Southeast Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service is confirming five tornadoes touched down in parts of Southeast Texas Saturday and Saturday night. Slow-moving supercell thunderstorms produced the twisters in Montgomery, Harris, and Liberty Counties.

In Humble, multiple homes and businesses were damaged by what is preliminarily determined as an EF-1 tornado that occurred during the overnight hours. The Humble police chief says parts of a commercial roof were blown nearly a quarter-mile away, leading in a nearby neighborhood. There were also reports of fallen trees and power lines being knocked down. The storm later produced a second EF-1 rated tornado in the community of Kingwood where numerous trees were reported down.

An EF-0 tornado caused damage to Ransom’s Steakhouse and Saloon in the community of Montgomery. Parts of the roof were reported ripped and torn apart.

Unconfirmed tornadoes:

1.Still need to look into some potential damage reports in nw Liberty Co.



We'll continue to gather info on all of these and should have a write up early in the week. Contact us should you have any data that could help (witness, damage, pics, video, etc) — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) January 9, 2022

More information is expected from the National Weather Service Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported from any of the tornadoes that occurred over the weekend.

Preliminary Tornado Ratings and Locations

Tornado Rating Location Wind Estimate EF-1 Humble (Harris County) 86-110mph EF-1 Kingwood (Harris County) 86-110mph EF-0 Montgomery (Montgomery County) 65-85mph EF-0 Near Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH - Harris County) 65-85mph EF-0 Near Dayton (Liberty County) 65-85mph

