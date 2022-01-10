Hit-and-run survivor describes crash that broke leg in three places

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman is recovering after being struck by a car on Leonard Road last week near FM 2818, and now she’s worried about being able to pay her bills.

Jessica Navarro was walking home from her new job at BigShots Golf when she was hit from behind by a car around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. She had just finished her shift on the same day of the Bryan location’s grand opening.

“It kind of happened so fast, I just remember spinning or flipping,” Navarro said. “Next thing you know, I was in pain. I couldn’t walk. I tried to drag myself the rest of the way home.”

Still about two miles from her house, the 31-year-old single mother of three tried crawling part of the way back while screaming for help. She says a couple finally stopped and called an ambulance, but the person who hit her was long gone.

“They never once stopped,” Navarro said. “It’s like they went straight through me. They were coming pretty fast. They had to have been going at least 70. I’m pretty sure they knew they hit something, but I don’t even know if they put their brakes on or not.”

The side-view mirror of the car is the only piece of evidence left behind at the scene. Navarro says they were able to trace the serial number back to a black Chevy Malibu or Camaro. She says she’s spoken with DPS troopers about what happened, but still has no leads as of Sunday.

Navarro suffered a broken leg in three places and a dislocated ankle as a result of the impact. It took eight pins and a plate for doctors to repair her foot and lower leg, but Navarro says she’s expected to fully recover from her injuries.

“Once I made it to the emergency room, I was in so much pain I just remember screaming and screaming and screaming,” Navarro said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been in that much pain in my life.”

Navarro’s oldest daughter is 14 and her youngest son is 7. Navarro says while she’s overcome her fair share of challenges in life, the next few months are going to be very, very difficult while she recovers so she can get back to work. She says her biggest concern is her ability to maintain her bills while having no choice but to be patient throughout the recovery process.

“I worked really hard my whole life, and for everything that I have now, I worked even harder for from where I came from just a few years ago,” Navarro said. “I just don’t want to lose anything that I worked so hard for.”

Her house is the biggest thing she’s worried about. Navarro says her family is going on four years living there now. It’s the first time she’s had one big enough to give each of her kids their own room.

“Before I got this house, I was stressing over if I was going to be homeless or not. I was living with my mother at the time,” Navarro said. “This is the biggest space we’ve ever had in making it look and feel like a home. It would suck to see everything just disappear like that.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Navarro with her bills while she’s unable to work.

