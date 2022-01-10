Advertisement

How you can play a role in Human Trafficking Prevention Month

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The month kicks off Jan. 10 through 16 with a Week of Prayer, hosted by the team at GRACE - Governor’s Response Against Child Exploitation.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services put together a participation guide that provides a calendar full of activities hosted by DFPS that anyone - individuals, groups, organizations, businesses, and communities of faith - can do. The guide also highlights efforts and information from the Governor’s Office and the Office of Attorney General.

During the week of prayer, Texans of all faiths and religious backgrounds are encouraged to pray about the issue of human trafficking in whatever manner they choose. You can join the virtual interfaith launch event on Monday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. on Facebook. The event will include remarks from First Lady Cecilia Abbott and DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters, prayer, and a panel discussion with faith leaders. Texans can use the hashtag #TXPraysToEndHT on social media to share their support for the Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking.

Tuesday, Jan. 11 is Wear Blue Day. You can join the staff at DFPS by taking photos of yourself with friends, family, and colleagues wearing blue clothing and then sharing them on social media – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram – along with the #WearBlueDay hashtag. Anyone can participate, all you need is a piece of blue clothing. Be sure to tag DFPS on social media using the handle: @TexasDFPS or email your photos to: HumanTrafficking@dfps.texas.gov.

Every Friday in January, DFPS will host virtual webinars with subject matter experts at 12 p.m. to speak about various human trafficking intersections and topics. You can find the links to register for each Friday’s webinar in the participation guide here.

The participation guide includes other ways you can participate this month, including Blue Lights in Texas and the Blue Sand Project. There are also several pages that outline Human Trafficking Red Flags and what to do if you suspect there is human trafficking going on in your community.

If it is not an emergency or you need to remain anonymous, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-3737-888. For emergencies, call 911.

To learn more, watch the full interview with Blanca Denise Lance, DFPS Director of Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation below:

