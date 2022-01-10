Mayor Mooney on College Station’s next big project

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station city leaders are still putting the final touches on the new city hall building, but work is mostly done. The next step is to demolish the old city hall and turn it into green space. Mayor Karl Mooney appeared on BVTM Monday to talk about what the new space really means for residents and what’s next.

“You come to City Hall now and everything is there. You don’t have to go to this part of town or that part of town carrying your documents with you back and forth,” said Mayor Mooney.

The mayor also says it’s very helpful for hosting any large event, whether an offsite work training or even an entire wedding.

Now that the city is finished with big projects like the new city hall and a brand new police station, what’s next? Mooney says we need to grow as more businesses expand, like FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies.

“Now those folks are going to be coming in, and I’ve already met some of them who are in my neighborhood, are coming from Washington state or Florida, New York from all over, and these are folks that are coming into good paying jobs, but they’re looking around and they’re saying, ‘OK, what can we do? What can our kids do?’ So we’ve got to find things that we can do that we can support as a city.”

The mayor says that could look like a new YMCA or recreation center, ideas he’s been working on for years.

