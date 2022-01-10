Advertisement

Park Wins Mexican Women’s Amateur

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Texas A&M women’s golf’s Amber Park won the Mexican Women’s Amateur at the Guadalajara Country Club on Sunday. 

The Allen, Texas, native shot a 293 (73-73-71-76) en route to her second-career amateur championship. She defeated Mexico’s Cory Lopez and Arkansas’s Kajal Mistry by one stroke.  

With the victory, Park earned an exemption to the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur that will take place at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington, on Aug. 8-14. 

Aggie teammate and standout freshman Adela Cernousek also competed in the field. Cernousek shot a 304 (79-73-75-77) to finish 11th. 

The Aggies are set to open their spring slate on Feb. 21 at the ICON in Humble, Texas.

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

Most Read

Madison Paige Ling
Child rescued in Washington County after iPhone app tracks suspected kidnapper
A person is dead in Navasota following a self-inflicted gunshot wound
The estate sale has been postponed to Jan. 22. Doors open at 8 a.m.
Sammy Catalena estate sale rescheduled
The TORNADO WATCH for the Eastern Brazos Valley has been extended through 12am Sunday
Tornado Watch extended for Eastern Brazos Valley
House fire destroys Calvert home

Latest News

Women’s Basketball Falls to Florida in Double Overtime Thriller
Texas A&M Soccer
Pante Heads to Canada U20 National Team Camp
A&M Consolidated soccer logo
Lady Tigers Soccer tops Santa Fe to close out College Station Classic
Sam Houston State Basketball
Ray’s buzzer beater leads Kats past ACU