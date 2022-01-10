Park Wins Mexican Women’s Amateur

GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Texas A&M women’s golf’s Amber Park won the Mexican Women’s Amateur at the Guadalajara Country Club on Sunday.

The Allen, Texas, native shot a 293 (73-73-71-76) en route to her second-career amateur championship. She defeated Mexico’s Cory Lopez and Arkansas’s Kajal Mistry by one stroke.

With the victory, Park earned an exemption to the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur that will take place at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington, on Aug. 8-14.

Aggie teammate and standout freshman Adela Cernousek also competed in the field. Cernousek shot a 304 (79-73-75-77) to finish 11th.

The Aggies are set to open their spring slate on Feb. 21 at the ICON in Humble, Texas.

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.