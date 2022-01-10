Public & Main announces big changes on dessert menu

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local staple will be off the menu at some restaurants. Eccell Desserts will no longer be served at Public & Main, including the famous Strawberry Tart.

Ownership with Public & Main announced the business decision on Facebook. Costa Dallis, owner of Eccell Desserts said their desserts are made from scratch and requires a lot of labor and effort.

They said they are open to future options for desserts in the future if it makes sense for the business.

🍓We Hear you❤🍓 Hi all just wanted to provide some clarity how we arrived to where we are today regarding the Eccell... Posted by Public & Main on Monday, January 10, 2022

