Texas A&M’s Agrilife Extension and Allie’s Way partners to end distracted driving

Jamie White speaking at St. Joseph's Catholic High School
Jamie White speaking at St. Joseph's Catholic High School(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension provided a presentation to students about seatbelt safety and distracted driving awareness.

The presentation also included the story from the mother of a distracted driving accident victim. Jamie White shared her family’s story so what happened to her daughter won’t happen to anyone else.

In 2019, two-year-old Allie White was killed by a distracted driver.

“A woman was driving in the Old Settlers Park parking lot,” said White. “With her phone to her face not watching where she was going. She decided to make a quick right hand turn into an aisle where Allie was crossing to try and get to the field. She was right next to her dad and within seconds she was killed.”

Since then Jamie White founded “Allie’s Way,” a nonprofit to end distracted driving.

“We just don’t want that to happen again to another family or to another child,” White said.

Allie’s Way partnered with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Kidsafe Initiative and together they give presentations across the state.

“At the end of these presentations the tears that men, women of all ages are wiping away shows that we have done our job. We have created an impact,” said Mike Guidry, coordinator of the Kidsafe Initiative.

Their message was clear, whatever it is, it can wait.

“The recommendation from Allie’s Way is to get a phone holder, put it on your dash or just simply put it down,” said White.

Allie’s Way also partners with an app called “Safe 2 Save.” The app is used to encourage drivers to not “tech” and drive.

Safe 2 Save BCS
Safe 2 Save BCS(KBTX)

