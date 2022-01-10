Advertisement

Using olive oil instead of butter lowers risk of diseases, study says

Studies find replacing full-fat options with olive oil may reduce risk of deadly diseases.
Studies find replacing full-fat options with olive oil may reduce risk of deadly diseases.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study released Monday suggests using olive oil instead of margarine, butter or other saturated fats when cooking could reduce the risk of death from heart disease and other ailments.

Researchers studied more than 90,000 people for up to 30 years and compared their diets to records of disease and death.

Experts found people who reported eating the highest levels of olive oil had a lower risk of dying from heart conditions, cancer, neurodegenerative disease and other illnesses.

They say replacing just two teaspoons of daily fat with olive oil lowered the overall risk by double digits.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees were uprooted and knocked down in Saturday Night's tornado in Humble, Texas
Five tornadoes confirmed Saturday in Southeast Texas
The estate sale has been postponed to Jan. 22. Doors open at 8 a.m.
Sammy Catalena estate sale rescheduled
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A person is dead in Navasota following a self-inflicted gunshot wound
Jessica Navarro was walking home from her new job at BigShots Golf when she was hit from behind...
Hit-and-run survivor describes crash that broke leg in three places

Latest News

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety features failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
Adan Meza, 29, a teacher at Benito Juarez High School, protests with other members of the...
Chicago fight with teachers union stretches into 2nd week
Jamie White speaking at St. Joseph's Catholic High School
Texas A&M’s Agrilife Extension and Allie’s Way partners to end distracted driving