2022 & You: Your medical questions answered

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we enter the second week of the new year, many people have lots of questions for their doctors ranging from cedar fever to the flu to COVID-19.

Dr. Lon Young of Caprock Health Systems joined the BVTM team live and answered some of those questions.

When it comes to deciding if you’re sick or just have allergies, Dr. Young says listen to your body.

“It can be difficult to sort those out. A lot of the symptoms overlap between those various things,” said Young. “One thing that I think is reliable is the innate feature of having allergies is that it is recurrent over time. And so people tend to have similar symptoms, may be different degrees or maybe little different times of the year. Those similar symptoms should make us think, ‘this is my allergies.’ If, on the other hand, if you have anything not typical of your allergies that is a concern.”

When asked about facemasks, Dr. Young ranks the N95 as the most effective, then the surgical mask as a good option, and the cotton mask as the least effective.

He adds that the fit of the mask is important, too.

“A tight-fitting mask is going to be better than one that is loose, but even a loose-fitting mask redirects your breath back rather than out towards other people,” said Young.

Flurona is also an illness making headlines, and Dr. Young stresses that people need to know that this is not a new virus.

“It’s not a new virus. It’s not even a variant,” said Dr. Young. “It’s just we kind of have the perfect storm. We’ve got flu in the community, we’ve got [COVID-19] in the community, we’ve had the holidays, and it’s already a busy time of year because we have other viruses and pneumonia going around.”

He describes Flurona patients as having both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

“They can feel even more miserable and be at much more risk for complications, which underscores the importance of getting a vaccine for both coronavirus and the flu virus and following the health recommendations,” said Young.

