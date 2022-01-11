Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies in car crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie track star Deon Lendore died in a car crash Monday, according to Texas A&M head track coach Pat Henry.

Henry says the crash happened just outside Bryan-College Station on Highway 6.

Lendore was serving at Texas A&M as a volunteer assistant coach with 400 meter and 800 meter running athletes.

According to Pat Henry, Lendore was on his way home from practice at the time of the crash.

Lendore graduated in the Aggie class of 2015 with 11 SEC championships. Since graduation, Lendore has appeared in the past three Olympic games.

Deon Lendore was 29 years old.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.