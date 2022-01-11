Advertisement

Alabama, Georgia face off in CFP title game

Fans cheer before the College Football Playoff championship football game between Alabama and...
Fans cheer before the College Football Playoff championship football game between Alabama and Georgia Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(AP) - The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs battle on Monday night for college football’s national championship.

No. 1 Alabama leads No. 3 Georgia 9-6 at halftime of the CFP championship game, a contest that has turned into a defensive struggle.

The two teams combined for five field goals and and have just 31 yards rushing.

The Crimson Tide lost top receiver Jameson Williams with what appeared to be an injured left knee early in the second quarter. He has not returned.

Coach Nick Saban told ESPN at halftime that young receivers would have to step up.

“They’ve got talent. So they’ve got to play with competitive character and have a chance to make some plays. They’re capable,” Saban said. “They don’t have the experience, but they’re going to get it tonight.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart says his team needs to avoid mistakes on offense.

“We’ve got to settle down,” he said. “We haven’t had probably one drive where we didn’t have negative yards starting where we had to back up.”

Georgia will receive the second half kickoff.

A sellout crowd, clad largely in red, filled Lucas Oil Stadium arrived early for the national championship game between SEC rivals No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia.

Organizers were following the county health department’s guidelines — strongly encouraging masks be worn but not requiring it. Unlike last year’s title game in Miami, fans were not socially distanced.

Capacity of the stadium is at about 70,000.

Indianapolis’ city streets were bustling Monday afternoon, almost five hours before No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia played for college football’s national championship.

The blue Colts attire that local fans usually wear was replaced with red hats, shirts, jackets and jerseys of the two Southeastern Conference teams, playing for a title in the Midwest.

Fans waited in long lines inside and outside restaurants despite temperatures hovering in the mid-20s, while others flocked to Monument Circle for afternoon concerts with Breland and Sam Hunt underneath the sun-drenched skies.

Alabama beat Georgia five weeks ago in the SEC title game, but the Bulldogs are a slight favorite. This is the first rematch for the championship in the playoff era.

The game kicked off at 8 p.m. and is airing on ESPN.

