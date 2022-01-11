Advertisement

Brazos County Crime Stoppers bringing attention to ‘Most Wanted’

Jesse Cantu, 29, has multiple warrants from several agencies out for his arrest
Jesse Cantu, 29
Jesse Cantu, 29(Brazos County Crime Stoppers)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers is bringing attention to one of their most wanted, 29-year-old Jesse Cantu.

Cantu has multiple warrants from several agencies out for his arrest and is known to be involved with narcotics. Law enforcement think he may be moving between the Millican, Bryan and Huntsville areas.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 979-775-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

