Brazos County Crime Stoppers bringing attention to ‘Most Wanted’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers is bringing attention to one of their most wanted, 29-year-old Jesse Cantu.

Cantu has multiple warrants from several agencies out for his arrest and is known to be involved with narcotics. Law enforcement think he may be moving between the Millican, Bryan and Huntsville areas.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 979-775-TIPS.

