Bryan ISD kicks off week of advanced academic programs info nights Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD kicked off a week of advanced academic information nights at Rudder High School Monday evening.

Applications are now open for the district’s advanced academic programs. These meetings give parents and students opportunities to learn more about them the application process.

“Colleges are only getting more competitive, and so anywhere kids can offer something that sets them apart from other students, they have to embrace that,” Rudder High School Capstone Social Studies Teacher Scott Skrla said. “When I was first in school, AP classes were the exception not the norm, and now it’s pretty much if you want to go to one of these super-high competitive schools, you are expected to have gone through these AP programs.”

Monday focused on AP Capstone programs. The district says it uses an interdisciplinary approach to develop the critical thinking, research, collaboration, time management, and presentation skills students need for college-level work. Rudder High School is the only school in Brazos County to offer this prestigious program, and one of only 5% of high schools in the United States. Rudder will host another AP Capstone information night on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria.

“These classes cater more toward graduate-level college classes instead of the traditional undergraduate class in the sense that they’re skills-based classes instead of curriculum-based classes,” Skrla said. “We’re not learning a specific topic. We’re focusing more on skills. I finished my master’s program a couple years ago, and the skills I’m teaching now are the ones that I was like, ‘Hey, why didn’t anybody ever teach me this when I went in to get my master’s degree?’”

Skrla says the AP Capstone program focuses heavily on building presentation skills and teaching students how to sell themselves and an argument to an audience. He says the biggest takeaway he has from the program is a lot of students are able to better handle job interviews because they practice those same skills so often in these capstone classes.

Inquire Night is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Jane Long Intermediate cafeteria. The district says the Inquire Academy for Global Leadership, for students in grades 5th through 8th, is for gifted and high achieving students with an emphasis on collaborative problem solving and self-disciplined learning. Students have the opportunity to learn both Spanish and Chinese.

Odyssey Night will be on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Stephen F. Austin Middle School cafeteria. The district says the Odyssey Academy, also for students in grades 5th through 8th, is the only nationally certified STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) program for students in the Brazos Valley.

Bryan Collegiate Night is also on Thursday. That information session will begin at 6 p.m. at Bryan Collegiate High School. International Baccalaureate Night is set for Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in the Bryan High School silver cafeteria.

Students must live inside Bryan ISD and enroll in the district’s 2022-23 school year to take advantage of these opportunities. They must also complete and application for each program except AP Capstone.

All these information sessions will be streamed live on Bryan ISD’s YouTube channel. For more information on these advanced academic programs, click here.

