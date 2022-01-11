Early morning Giddings oil well fire quickly extinguished by local VFDs

LEE COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An oil well caught fire early Tuesday morning in Lee County.
According to the Giddings Times & News, the first call about an “explosion at an oil well” came in around 5:30 a.m. for a well in the 1900 block of County Road 104.
Both Giddings and Lincoln Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched.
The Giddings Times & News reports that one of the first firefighters on scene was able to turn off the well to stifle the flames. The flames were reportedly out by 6:10 a.m.
Please credit “Frank Smith, photojournalist for the Giddings Times & News”
