Early morning Giddings oil well fire quickly extinguished by local VFDs

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An oil well caught fire early Tuesday morning in Lee County.

According to the Giddings Times & News, the first call about an “explosion at an oil well” came in around 5:30 a.m. for a well in the 1900 block of County Road 104.

Both Giddings and Lincoln Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched.

The Giddings Times & News reports that one of the first firefighters on scene was able to turn off the well to stifle the flames. The flames were reportedly out by 6:10 a.m.

Frank Smith, photojournalist for the Giddings Times & News
