Family of 7 displaced after Cameron house fire

(WLOX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Volunteer Fire Department says the Red Cross is helping seven people displaced after a Tuesday morning house fire in Cameron.

Fire officials say the call came in around 7:15 a.m. that a home was on fire on 6th Street.

The fire reportedly started with an electrical issue in a bedroom. The flames made their way to the attic but firefighters were able to put out the fire. The home has flame, smoke, and water damage.

Firefighters say no one was injured.

