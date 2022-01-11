High demand for COVID-19 tests creates scamming opportunity

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With COVID-19 tests in high demand, scams are popping up eager to collect personal information off an unsuspecting victim. The Better Business Bureau joined First News at Four to offer some advice on how to stay safe and avoid the scams.

Jason Meza at the Better Business Bureau said that because of the high demand for COVID tests, there are some scammers out there who have taken the opportunity to set up questionable test sites. He gave examples that these sites could be using the wrong methods or they could take people’s money and never give them the results. Even worse is that they often take personal information.

These scammers are trying to get sensitive data like health insurance, social security numbers, and credit card information, according to Meza. Scammers seem appealing by promising quick turnarounds, tempting people in need of a test for work or school, but they must be careful. In order to ensure the testing site is legit, Mesa suggests calling associated numbers to ensure the test site is representing the lab it’s advertising.

For anyone who has fallen prey to these scams, the best thing to do is to go to identitytheft.gov. and start the process of looking up to see who has their information and report it. And of course, for anyone who paid these scammers, they should dispute the charge, freeze their account, and try to get their money back. Mesa urges the public to report anything fishy saying that your experience may help somebody else.

The BBB is seeing similar scams with online tests. People are paying online for at home test kits that never show up. Again these scammers are after money and personal information. Check out the scam tracker feature on the BBB website for more information.

