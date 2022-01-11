Advertisement

Houston pair arrested with hundreds of stolen mail items in Bryan

Carlos Cruz, 46, and Delmis Guillen Castillo, 26
Carlos Cruz, 46, and Delmis Guillen Castillo, 26
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston pair is in the Brazos County jail accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail.

Bryan police say they first saw the two parked by a USPS drop box at the post office on East William J Bryan Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities reportedly stopped Carlos Cruz, 46, and Delmis Guillen Castillo, 26, a short distance away.

Police say they could see some mail inside their vehicle so they did a search. They reportedly found hundreds of pieces of mail in a garbage bag and a suitcase. The mail was from not just the Bryan area, but Waco and Hewitt as well.

They are both charged with felony mail theft.

