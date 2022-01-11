Marlin coach reportedly suspended after players leave scuff marks on dance floor after photoshoot

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin High School Head Basketball Coach Jameus Hartfield has reportedly been suspended over allegations his team left scuff marks on a dance floor during a photoshoot at the junior high school, multiple sources confirm to KWTX.

The scuff marks were apparently left behind after the basketball team participated in the photo session recently.

KWTX reached out to Hartfield and he would not confirm the suspension.

KWTX also contacted Marlin ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl J. Henson, who declined to comment on what he called a personnel issue.

Sources close to the situation tell KWTX they hope the issue will be resolved in a meeting this week.

Social media posts regarding the incident and the allegations exploded with more than 3,000 signatures asking for the apparent suspension to be overturned.

Some social media users are even offering to clean the floor at the junior high school.

