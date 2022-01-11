Advertisement

National Weather Service to host SKYWARN training Wednesday

The training will be held at the Rockdale Fire Department in Milam County.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Interested in becoming a storm spotter? Want to learn more about severe weather before the spring storm season gets underway?

The National Weather Service will be in the Brazos Valley this week offering SKYWARN training in Milam County.

This SKYWARN training will take place Wednesday evening at the Rockdale Fire Department.

• Where: 301 N Wilcox, Rockdale, TX 76567

• When: Wednesday, January 12th

• Time: 6pm - 8pm

This class is free of charge and no pre-registration is necessary. This class is for organized storm spotters and anyone with an interest in severe weather.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

According to the National Weather Service, this year’s program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. The program will also highlight severe weather safety and how to accurately report severe weather information.

A SKYWARN class will take place in Milam County on Wednesday, January 12.
