Rural Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of illness, staff shortages

(KWTX) - Two rural Central Texas school districts have canceled classes for the remainder of the week.

“Well, folks, we have hit our breaking point. We have almost 100 kids out and that number is rapidly growing,” the Bremond Independent School District in Robertson County announced late Monday night.

“We are canceling school for the remainder of the week. Monday is a holiday and we will return on Tuesday the 18th.”

The district said all activities will be canceled. It asked parents and staff to contact Nurse Lynn if they have questions or if their student tests positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Buckholts Independent School District in Milam County announced it will close for the remainder of the week in response to the “extensive amount of illness continuing to spread throughout the community, low attendance rates, and staffing shortages.”

Students in that district will be released at the regular time on Tuesday, January 11. Parents who wish to pick up their children early may do so by checking them out in the front office.

The closure will be in effect from January 12th until January 15th. Monday, January 17th is a scheduled school holiday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. School will resume on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

“Please take this time to heal and get well,” the district said.

“If you are concerned about COVID and want to get tested please contact your health care provider or the Milam County Health Department for a COVID testing center location and time. Our prayers are with those families currently battling COVID!”

If you have any questions, please contact BISD administration at rlund@buckholtsisd.net

