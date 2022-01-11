Advertisement

Rural Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of illness, staff shortages

File Photo
File Photo
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Two rural Central Texas school districts have canceled classes for the remainder of the week.

“Well, folks, we have hit our breaking point. We have almost 100 kids out and that number is rapidly growing,” the Bremond Independent School District in Robertson County announced late Monday night.

“We are canceling school for the remainder of the week. Monday is a holiday and we will return on Tuesday the 18th.”

The district said all activities will be canceled. It asked parents and staff to contact Nurse Lynn if they have questions or if their student tests positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Buckholts Independent School District in Milam County announced it will close for the remainder of the week in response to the “extensive amount of illness continuing to spread throughout the community, low attendance rates, and staffing shortages.”

Students in that district will be released at the regular time on Tuesday, January 11. Parents who wish to pick up their children early may do so by checking them out in the front office.

The closure will be in effect from January 12th until January 15th. Monday, January 17th is a scheduled school holiday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. School will resume on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

“Please take this time to heal and get well,” the district said.

“If you are concerned about COVID and want to get tested please contact your health care provider or the Milam County Health Department for a COVID testing center location and time. Our prayers are with those families currently battling COVID!”

If you have any questions, please contact BISD administration at rlund@buckholtsisd.net

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies
Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies in car crash
Milam County Courthouse
Three Caldwell High School students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor for school bus incident
Jessica Navarro was walking home from her new job at BigShots Golf when she was hit from behind...
Hit-and-run survivor describes crash that broke leg in three places
Lately, Shipwreck Grill Owner Wade Beckman says his restaurants are generally shorted on...
Supply chain shortages forcing BCS restaurants to get creative
Trees were uprooted and knocked down in Saturday Night's tornado in Humble, Texas
Five tornadoes confirmed Saturday in Southeast Texas

Latest News

Troopers say Deon Lendore drifted into on-coming traffic on FM 485 near Cameron and side-swiped...
DPS releases details of crash that killed former A&M track star, olympian
Jerome Robinson went missing in December of 2001 after an evening at a night club in Tunis
Investigators seek information in Burleson County cold case
Milam County Health Department
Rural communities in the Brazos Valley seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases
Tuesday Night Weather Update 1/11
Tuesday Night Weather Update 1/11
A majority of positive tests are coming back from those who are college-aged to those in their...
COVID testing demand increases for College Station facility