Three Caldwell High School students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor for school bus incident

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Three of the four Caldwell High School student athletes that were facing felony charges for an incident on a school bus that happened Sept. 21, 2021 have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Marina Brinkman, Kadie Hartman and Katherine Hart took a plea deal from the DA and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful restraint. The students will receive a $4,000 fine and one year of deferred adjudication. Sophie Goodman’s case was not heard in court Tuesday.

In November, the three 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old were indicted by a Milam County grand jury, accused of stripping another student on a school bus in September.

Warrants filed for their arrest say the girls forcibly restrained a 14-year-old student on the bus and undressed her as they were returning to Caldwell following a sporting event. They were arrested in October by Milam County authorities on a charge of indecency with a child by exposure.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.