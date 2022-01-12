2022 & You: Daily fitness movements for every age

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Working out more is one of the top resolutions people set in the new year, and it’s a resolution that is attainable for all ages, young and old.

David Marethouse owns Marethouse Fitness Boutique Club in College Station and says no matter the age, you can start working out and see results.

“At any age at any stage, you can, no matter where you’re at in life, you can start now and you can see progression and enrichment and vitality through incorporating a movement.”

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, adults should do at least 150 minutes (2 hours and 30 minutes) to 300 minutes of physical activity a week.

In order to achieve success with physical fitness, Martenhouse believes you must be consistent.

“Practice with consistency,” said Marethouse. “Consistency is the key. It doesn’t have to be perfect. It doesn’t have to be the perfect program or the perfect eating habit, as long as you’re consistent.”

View each of the videos for simple movements that you can do at home and can incorporate in your daily physical activity.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.