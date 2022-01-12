Aggies Top Ole Miss for Seventh Straight Win, 67-51

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M used a 19-3 run midway through the second half to pull away from Ole Miss and the Aggies cruised to their seventh straight win, 67-51, Tuesday night at Reed Arena.

The Aggies are now 3-0 to start conference play for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

A&M was led in scoring by Henry Coleman III with 18 points and 6 rebounds, 14 of those points came in the first half. Coleman made 9 of his 10 field goal attempts. Tyrece Radford added 12 points and 6 rebounds, while Quenton Jackson and Wade Taylor IV each chipped in 9 points. Marcus Williams had a game-high 8 assists.

Texas A&M will hit the road on Saturday to take on Missouri before coming back to Reed Arena to host #18 Kentucky next Wednesday.

