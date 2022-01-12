Advertisement

Brazos Valley Blessings raising money for senior scholarships

The nonprofit hopes to support five graduating Brazos Valley seniors with a scholarship to help kick-start post high school goals.
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Blessings is looking for donors and local businesses to partner with for their 2022 Scholarship event. This event is aimed at financially supporting five graduating Brazos Valley seniors in their post-graduation endeavors, whether they’re going the traditional college route or attending a trade school.

“Anyone in the Brazos Valley can help. If an individual wants to donate $25, that definitely helps. This is geared towards helping all students. If you’re a business that specializes in a trade, like cosmetology or automotive, give us a call. We could really use your help,” BVB Founder Amber Robertson said.

The easiest way to donate is by visiting the Brazos Valley Blessings website and donating through this link.

Robertson said BVB is already working on planning several fun, family-friendly events for the year, including an Easter Egg Hunt and a Dad’s weekend to celebrate Father’s Day.

If you’d like to help support BVB’s mission, but you’re unable to make a monetary donation, Robertson says they are in desperate need of toiletries, medicines, and non-perishable food items for the pantry they run. They are asking for items like toilet paper, bottled water, diapers, over-the-counter medicines like Advil and cold medicines, and household cleaning items.

If you’d like to learn more about the ways Brazos Valley Blessings is working to #BuildtheBrazos, watch the interview with Founder Amber Robertson below:

