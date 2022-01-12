Advertisement

Bryan boys’ basketball gets past Copperas Cove 66-59

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team beat Copperas Cove 66-59 Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

The Vikings move to 18-5 (3-1 in district play). The Bulldogs fall to 1-3 in district play. TJ Johnson led all scorers with 23 points for the Vikings. Nic Caraway and Seandre Collins each added 13 points, while Chris Maxey chipped in 11 points. Jayden Taplett led the Bulldogs with 20 points.

Bryan will stay home to host Belton this Friday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies
Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies in car crash
Milam County Courthouse
Three Caldwell High School students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor for school bus incident
Jessica Navarro was walking home from her new job at BigShots Golf when she was hit from behind...
Hit-and-run survivor describes crash that broke leg in three places
Lately, Shipwreck Grill Owner Wade Beckman says his restaurants are generally shorted on...
Supply chain shortages forcing BCS restaurants to get creative
Trees were uprooted and knocked down in Saturday Night's tornado in Humble, Texas
Five tornadoes confirmed Saturday in Southeast Texas

Latest News

Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies in car crash
Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies in car crash
Aggie Great Deon Lendore Passes Away
Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies
Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies in car crash
Aggies Take On Ole Miss Tuesday Night