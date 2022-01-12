Bryan boys’ basketball gets past Copperas Cove 66-59

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team beat Copperas Cove 66-59 Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

The Vikings move to 18-5 (3-1 in district play). The Bulldogs fall to 1-3 in district play. TJ Johnson led all scorers with 23 points for the Vikings. Nic Caraway and Seandre Collins each added 13 points, while Chris Maxey chipped in 11 points. Jayden Taplett led the Bulldogs with 20 points.

Bryan will stay home to host Belton this Friday.

