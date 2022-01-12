Construction to begin soon on new Brazos County J.P. Constable Pct. 1 building

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners met Tuesday to select a contractor and approve a bid for $605,000 to build a new Justice of the Peace-Constables complex.

The new 5,400 sq. ft. facility will sit on roughly four and a half acres in the 400 block of William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station. Site clearing for the facility is set to begin in March. The facility will feature a larger courtroom, offices, a jury deliberation room, and more.

County officials say the new complex will allow the constable’s office to finally have a place to call their own after renting locations. Leaders say the extra land that the building will sit on will allow for future growth, serving generations for years to come.

“We’re the only entity in Brazos County that didn’t have their own office. We’ve rented for years, and our building right now leaks when it rains. It pretty much rains inside the building,” said Constable Jeff Reeves. “It’s going to provide us a newer courtroom for Judge Kenny Elliott that he’s in much need of. His courtroom is so small right now, and of course, with COVID and things like that, it’s not a safe environment.”

“We’re doing this all on budget, on time so far. I don’t foresee any challenges in construction as far as that goes. We are glad we’re finally just getting it done,” said Brazos County Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich. ”I think we’re building it with the future in mind. The design is going to be very comparable to what you see at precinct three, but the tract of land is available in order to be able to expand.”

County officials say the project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023

Rendering of the new proposed Brazos County JP 1 Complex (KBTX)

