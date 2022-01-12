COVID testing demand increases for College Station facility

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As people have returned from holiday travel, the Any Lab Test Now office in College Station has seen a rise in people coming in to get tested for COVID-19. The staff has also seen a rise in positive results, according to office manager Amy Gonzales.

“I’m leaning more towards college age, maybe 30s, around there have been our biggest ages coming in,” Gonzales said.

Jessica Barrera, a medical assistant, said that a majority of those who get tested have no symptoms or mild symptoms.

“Just because they look fine doesn’t mean they won’t come out positive,” Barrera said.

The office offers PCR and rapid tests along with multiple other tests and treatments. Supplies have been hard to get at times, according to Gonzales, but they stock up as much as possible so that no one is ever turned away.

“We don’t want this to last for a long time,” Gonzales said. “Of course, we were striving to help just prevent the spreading, but we’re here to help as long as it’s here.”

Gonzales said a benefit of their office is that results can be given more quickly compared to a doctor’s office or testing site. All COVID test results are generally given the same day, according to Gonzalez. The office staff takes precautions to minimize exposure to COVID by constantly sanitizing the office and wearing masks and encourages others to do the same wherever they are.

“Definitely be careful going out whenever you’re in public,” Barrera said. “It definitely is still around. It’s not going away no time soon.”

The office is located at 3505 Longmire Dr. C in College Station and is open six days a week. For more information on Any Lab Test Now and its COVID testing, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.