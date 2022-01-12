Advertisement

Longtime Brazos Valley African American Museum curator passes away

Wayne Sadberry was the curator at the Brazos Valley African American Museum for over 15 years.
Wayne Sadberry was the curator at the Brazos Valley African American Museum for over 15 years.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Oliver Wayne Sadberry, the Brazos Valley African American Museum curator since 2006, has passed, according to a museum board member.

Sadberry had been a curator with the museum since it opened and tracked down most of the history and artifacts held inside. A Texas A&M University former student, Sadberry graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics.

The original curator was integral to the creation of exhibits in the museum. He spearheaded exhibits that documented local history and preserved Black American’s legacy for future generations.

Memorial services for Sadberry have not been announced yet.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies
Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies in car crash
Milam County Courthouse
Three Caldwell High School students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor for school bus incident
Troopers say Deon Lendore drifted into on-coming traffic on FM 485 near Cameron and side-swiped...
DPS releases details of crash that killed former A&M track star, Olympian
Carlos Cruz, 46, and Delmis Guillen Castillo, 26
Houston pair arrested with hundreds of stolen mail items in Bryan
Lately, Shipwreck Grill Owner Wade Beckman says his restaurants are generally shorted on...
Supply chain shortages forcing BCS restaurants to get creative

Latest News

Workouts for different age groups
2022 & You: Daily fitness movements for every age
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 1/12
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 1/12
1/12
Wednesday Forecast 1/12
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard