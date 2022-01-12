Longtime Brazos Valley African American Museum curator passes away

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Oliver Wayne Sadberry, the Brazos Valley African American Museum curator since 2006, has passed, according to a museum board member.

Sadberry had been a curator with the museum since it opened and tracked down most of the history and artifacts held inside. A Texas A&M University former student, Sadberry graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics.

The original curator was integral to the creation of exhibits in the museum. He spearheaded exhibits that documented local history and preserved Black American’s legacy for future generations.

Memorial services for Sadberry have not been announced yet.

