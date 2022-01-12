Advertisement

Milam County District Attorney says ‘justice served’ in plea deal for Caldwell students

Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.(Clay Falls)
By Michael Oder
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey believes justice was served Tuesday when three Caldwell High School students pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge related to an incident on a Caldwell ISD bus in September.

Marina Brinkman, Kadie Hartman and Katherine Hart took a plea deal from Torrey and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful restraint. In November, the three 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old were indicted by a Milam County grand jury, accused of stripping another student on a school bus in September. Warrants filed for their arrest said the girls forcibly restrained a 14-year-old student on the bus and undressed her as they were returning to Caldwell following a sporting event. They were arrested in October by Milam County authorities on a charge of indecency with a child by exposure.

The fourth Caldwell student arrested was Sophie Goodman. Her case remains unresolved.

Torrey said in a written statement that he offered the deal and that “these are young women, with no prior criminal records, and impressive academic and extracurricular achievements.” He said the 14-year-old and her mother were present in the courtroom on Tuesday, agreed to the plea deals and declined to speak during the proceedings.

Torrey said the indictments returned by the Milam County Grand Jury were never sexual in nature, despite the charge being indecency with a child by exposure.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies
Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies in car crash
Milam County Courthouse
Three Caldwell High School students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor for school bus incident
Troopers say Deon Lendore drifted into on-coming traffic on FM 485 near Cameron and side-swiped...
DPS releases details of crash that killed former A&M track star, Olympian
Carlos Cruz, 46, and Delmis Guillen Castillo, 26
Houston pair arrested with hundreds of stolen mail items in Bryan
Lately, Shipwreck Grill Owner Wade Beckman says his restaurants are generally shorted on...
Supply chain shortages forcing BCS restaurants to get creative

Latest News

Theatrical smoke, alarms and other lifelike scenarios were used.
College Station Firefighters conduct special training at former City Hall before demolition
Wayne Sadberry was the curator at the Brazos Valley African American Museum for over 15 years.
Longtime Brazos Valley African American Museum curator passes away
Workouts for different age groups
2022 & You: Daily fitness movements for every age
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 1/12
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 1/12