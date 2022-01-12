Advertisement

Not-guilty plea entered for teen in Michigan school shooting

FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford,...
FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A Michigan teenager charged in a mass shooting that left four students dead at his high school and others wounded has made his first appearance in trial court.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley was arraigned Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court via video from the jail where he’s being held on first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges.

Crumbley is charged as an adult in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School.

Crumbley’s attorneys on Friday waived his preliminary examination, moving the case toward trial.

Through defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin, Crumbley stood mute Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies
Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies in car crash
Milam County Courthouse
Three Caldwell High School students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor for school bus incident
Troopers say Deon Lendore drifted into on-coming traffic on FM 485 near Cameron and side-swiped...
DPS releases details of crash that killed former A&M track star, Olympian
Carlos Cruz, 46, and Delmis Guillen Castillo, 26
Houston pair arrested with hundreds of stolen mail items in Bryan
Lately, Shipwreck Grill Owner Wade Beckman says his restaurants are generally shorted on...
Supply chain shortages forcing BCS restaurants to get creative

Latest News

Wichita BOE president Stan Reeser suspended the first meeting of 2022 after some attendees,...
Student: Kansas school board ‘childish’ for mask dispute, canceled meeting
In its latest survey of business conditions around the country, the Fed said its 12 regional...
Fed survey finds economy growing modestly despite COVID
Wayne Sadberry was the curator at the Brazos Valley African American Museum for over 15 years.
Longtime Brazos Valley African American Museum curator passes away
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan,...
1/6 panel requests information from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy
Ronnie Spector appears in the press room after performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...
‘60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78