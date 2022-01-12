Advertisement

Oreo debuts new chocolate confetti cake flavor for 110th birthday

The new cookies have two flavors of crème stuffed in the middle – one is the signature Oreo...
The new cookies have two flavors of crème stuffed in the middle – one is the signature Oreo crème, and the second is a chocolate cake flavor. Then, the crème and the cookie itself are covered in sprinkles.(Oreo via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Oreo is celebrating its 110th birthday with a new flavor – limited-edition chocolate confetti cake cookies.

And yes, while Oreo does already have a chocolate birthday cake flavor, these are next-level goodness.

According to a press release, the new cookies have two flavors of crème stuffed in the middle – one is the signature Oreo crème, and the second is a chocolate cake flavor. Then, the crème and the cookie itself are covered in sprinkles.

Oreo says it is the first flavor to ever have sprinkles both in and on the cookie.

As with nearly every Oreo flavor, the cookies are dairy-free and vegan-friendly.

The chocolate confetti cake cookies will be on sale starting Jan. 31, ahead of Oreo’s birthday March 6 – the day the cookies were first sold back in 1912 in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies
Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies in car crash
Milam County Courthouse
Three Caldwell High School students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor for school bus incident
Troopers say Deon Lendore drifted into on-coming traffic on FM 485 near Cameron and side-swiped...
DPS releases details of crash that killed former A&M track star, Olympian
Carlos Cruz, 46, and Delmis Guillen Castillo, 26
Houston pair arrested with hundreds of stolen mail items in Bryan
Lately, Shipwreck Grill Owner Wade Beckman says his restaurants are generally shorted on...
Supply chain shortages forcing BCS restaurants to get creative

Latest News

A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering...
Man arrested after damaging American jet in Honduras released
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Giuffre’s Prince Andrew suit goes ahead despite Epstein deal
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The U.S. Army, for...
Army increases bonuses for new recruits to $50,000, as COVID takes toll
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in support of...
Biden to huddle with Senate Democrats on voting bills