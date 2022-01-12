Advertisement

Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Picked to Finish Sixth in SEC

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team was picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches, announced by the SEC Wednesday.

“Our league is really tough from top to bottom and 2022 is certainly no different,” head coach Steve Denton said. “I thought on paper going into the spring we had potentially five top-10 teams. We will have to see how this all plays out, but I know we are all really excited to start this spring season and compete against the best teams in the country.”

Defending national champion Florida was picked to finish first in the league followed by Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia and South Carolina in the top-five. The preseason poll is voted on by the men’s tennis head coach at each institution and is based on a 13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote.

Texas A&M men’s tennis prepares for the start of the 2022 season, the Aggies travel to California for the Sherwood Intercollegiate this weekend before taking on Arizona State on Jan. 19 for the first dual match of the season.

SEC PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. Florida                     153

2. Tennessee               144

3. Kentucky                  123

4. Georgia                   120

5. South Carolina        109

6. Texas A&M              90

7. Ole Miss                  79

8. Mississippi State     76

9. Alabama                  51

10. Arkansas                50

11. Auburn                  48

12. LSU                        25

13. Vanderbilt             24

Texas A&M History in SEC Coaches Preseason Poll

Year Preseason Poll Actual Finish

2022 6 -

2021 2 4

2020 2 1~

2019 4 3

2018 1 1

2017 4 1*

2016 3 3

2015 2 1*

2014 3 2

2013 3 (Western) 1 (Western)

*-tie ~-place when season was halted due to COVID-19

