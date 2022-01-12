Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Picked to Finish Sixth in SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team was picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches, announced by the SEC Wednesday.

“Our league is really tough from top to bottom and 2022 is certainly no different,” head coach Steve Denton said. “I thought on paper going into the spring we had potentially five top-10 teams. We will have to see how this all plays out, but I know we are all really excited to start this spring season and compete against the best teams in the country.”

Defending national champion Florida was picked to finish first in the league followed by Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia and South Carolina in the top-five. The preseason poll is voted on by the men’s tennis head coach at each institution and is based on a 13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote.

Texas A&M men’s tennis prepares for the start of the 2022 season, the Aggies travel to California for the Sherwood Intercollegiate this weekend before taking on Arizona State on Jan. 19 for the first dual match of the season.

SEC PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. Florida 153

2. Tennessee 144

3. Kentucky 123

4. Georgia 120

5. South Carolina 109

6. Texas A&M 90

7. Ole Miss 79

8. Mississippi State 76

9. Alabama 51

10. Arkansas 50

11. Auburn 48

12. LSU 25

13. Vanderbilt 24

Texas A&M History in SEC Coaches Preseason Poll

Year Preseason Poll Actual Finish

2022 6 -

2021 2 4

2020 2 1~

2019 4 3

2018 1 1

2017 4 1*

2016 3 3

2015 2 1*

2014 3 2

2013 3 (Western) 1 (Western)

*-tie ~-place when season was halted due to COVID-19

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.