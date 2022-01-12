Advertisement

Texas A&M researchers working on molecule that prevents mosquitoes from biting

By Andy Krauss
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Researchers at Texas A&M are working on finding a molecule that will prevent mosquitoes from biting people.

Texas A&M AgriLife Professor and Research Fellow Patricia Pietrantonio says they’ve already screened about 20,000 molecules, and some are showing promise. They’re testing them by placing them in a solution that they provide the mosquitoes to eat.

“The feeding process is actually what causes us to get sick,” Pietrantonio said. “The female mosquito bites to produce their eggs. She has a goal of reproducing when she bites us, but unfortunately she also gives us the viruses and pathogens that cause disease.”

Mosquitoes can transmit a number of diseases including West Nile, Zika, yellow fever, and Dengue fever when they bite. A $672,000 grant from the Department of Defense is funding the research.

”We are trying everything we can to see if we can find a way to kill mosquitoes that are novel in terms of the mode of action and most importantly selective so that they will not harm humans,” Pietrantonio said. “We’re using a little bit of the approach of the pharmaceutical industry as opposed to the approach of the pest management industry that’s more commonly used.”

Pietrantonio says the primary goal is to kill the mosquito, but she says any result that prevents or deters it from biting is a successful outcome.

“One of the molecules is paralytic. It paralyzes the gut of the mosquito, and we have some preliminary evidence it may kill some of the mosquito larva,” Pietrantonio said. “But we want to kill the adult because that’s what the major need is right now.”

Pietrantonio says they’re also learning a lot about mosquito feeding behavior as part of their research. She says one important discovery they’ve already made is a sensory receptor on the mosquito’s foot that is also found in its mouth.

“People didn’t believe taste was important in mosquitoes, but we demonstrated that it is,” Pietrantonio said. “We are mainly looking for a feeding deterrent, basically preventing the mosquitoes from feeding to eat.”

If they are able to find a molecule that ultimately brings the results they’re looking for, Pietrantonio says some kind of spray could potentially be developed for practical use, but there’s still a long way to go until that point is reached.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies
Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies in car crash
Milam County Courthouse
Three Caldwell High School students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor for school bus incident
Jessica Navarro was walking home from her new job at BigShots Golf when she was hit from behind...
Hit-and-run survivor describes crash that broke leg in three places
Lately, Shipwreck Grill Owner Wade Beckman says his restaurants are generally shorted on...
Supply chain shortages forcing BCS restaurants to get creative
Carlos Cruz, 46, and Delmis Guillen Castillo, 26
Houston pair arrested with hundreds of stolen mail items in Bryan

Latest News

“We’ve been about two years into this pandemic and it feels like Groundhog Day,” St. Joseph...
BCS doctors describe what intensifying Omicron surge looks like in their hospitals
Troopers say Deon Lendore drifted into on-coming traffic on FM 485 near Cameron and side-swiped...
DPS releases details of crash that killed former A&M track star, Olympian
Jerome Robinson went missing in December of 2001 after an evening at a night club in Tunis
Investigators seek information in Burleson County cold case
Tuesday Night Weather Update 1/11
Tuesday Night Weather Update 1/11