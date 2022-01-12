Advertisement

Texas A&M Women’s Hoops Gears Up for Matchup Against No. 1 South Carolina

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team travels to face off against No. 1 South Carolina at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday inside Colonial Life Arena.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (10-5, 0-3) lost its Southeastern Conference home opener against Florida, 89-97, on Sunday in a double-overtime thriller. Qadashah Hoppie led the team with a season-high 25 points and drained two 3-pointers. Kayla Wells and Maliyah Johnson scored 23 and 13 points, respectively, with Wells playing a career-high 49 minutes.

Team Leaders

Wells is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 17.1 points per game. The Dallas native is five games away from breaking Karla Gilbert’s program record of 143 career games played and has started in 106-consecutive games for the Maroon & White. Jordan Nixon is second on the team, registering 12.8 points per contest while averaging 4.1 assists. Texas A&M is third in the country and leading the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage, draining 41.1% of its shots from deep. The Aggies have four players shooting over 40% from beyond the arc this season.

The Series

Texas A&M is competing against South Carolina (15-1, 3-1) for the 12th time, with the Gamecocks leading the series 7-4. South Carolina is led by head coach and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Dawn Staley. The last time the two programs met was on Feb. 28, 2021 for the SEC regular season championship. The Aggies came out on top, 65-57, and captured the second SEC championship in program history. The Maroon & White is 0-16 all-time versus the AP No. 1 team.

How to Watch

The matchup will be televised on SECN with live stats here. Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Steffi Sorensen will be calling the game. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1150 AM/93.7 FM or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller on the call.

