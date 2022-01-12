Advertisement

Texas A&M Women's Tennis Picked to Finish Second in SEC

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 12, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team was picked to finish second in the Southeastern Conference in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches, announced by the SEC Wednesday morning.

“Being picked as the number two overall team in the SEC is quite the honor,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “Our preseason ranking speaks to the level of talent on our team, as well as our success last season. The SEC is loaded each and every year, so earning a top-two spot in the preseason is highly impressive. With the players we have this year, we are in a very good position to meet the lofty goals we set as a program.”

A&M’s preseason No. 2 selection marks the program’s highest SEC Coaches Poll ranking since the league discontinued the division format before the start of the 2014 season. One year prior, in 2013, the Aggies were picked to finish first in the SEC West and second overall behind eventual-champion Florida. A&M would go on to represent the SEC in the 2013 NCAA National Championship match before falling to Stanford in a 4-3 affair.

Texas A&M women’s tennis prepares for the start of the 2022 season, as the Aggies host an opening day doubleheader on Sunday, Jan. 16. First serve at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center is scheduled for 12 p.m. against the McNeese Cowgirls, followed by a 4 p.m. start with the Tarleton Texans.

SEC PRESEASON COACHES POLL

Points in Parentheses

1. Georgia (192)

2. Texas A&M (175)

3. Florida (170)

4. South Carolina (146)

5. Tennessee (144)

6. LSU (121)

7. Auburn (112)

8. Ole Miss (99)

9. Vanderbilt (95)

T-10.  Arkansas (53)

T-10.  Mississippi State (53)

12. Alabama (46)

13. Kentucky (45)

14. Missouri (19)

