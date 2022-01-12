Treat of the Day: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office honors deputy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office announced that that Deputy Seth Nagel has received the award for Deputy of the 4th Quarter.

Nagel has been with the sheriff’s office for almost a year and this is his first agency to work for. His duties include patrolling the rural areas of the county.

The sheriff’s office says he is a young, hardworking deputy that is always proactive in his approach to law enforcement and serving his community.

