Treat of the Day: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office honors deputy
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office announced that that Deputy Seth Nagel has received the award for Deputy of the 4th Quarter.
Nagel has been with the sheriff’s office for almost a year and this is his first agency to work for. His duties include patrolling the rural areas of the county.
The sheriff’s office says he is a young, hardworking deputy that is always proactive in his approach to law enforcement and serving his community.
