Treat of the Day: Washington Co. 4H horse judging team celebrates their success at competition
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to all the Washington County 4-H Club Horse Judging Teams on a very successful competition at the Brazos County Horse Judging Competition.
The contest was held at the Brazos County Expo Center with 27 combined Junior, Intermediate, and Senior 4-H teams.
The Washington County 4-H horse judging teams placed second in the junior, senior, and intermediate divisions.
Cherish Faske placed first in junior overall high point and junior reasons.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.