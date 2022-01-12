Treat of the Day: Washington Co. 4H horse judging team celebrates their success at competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to all the Washington County 4-H Club Horse Judging Teams on a very successful competition at the Brazos County Horse Judging Competition.

The contest was held at the Brazos County Expo Center with 27 combined Junior, Intermediate, and Senior 4-H teams.

The Washington County 4-H horse judging teams placed second in the junior, senior, and intermediate divisions.

Cherish Faske placed first in junior overall high point and junior reasons.

