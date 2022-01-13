Advertisement

Athletics Hall of Famer Joe Wellborn ’66 Passes Away

Joe Wellborn
Joe Wellborn(Texas A&M University)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Former Texas A&M football standout and Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Joe Wellborn Jr. ‘66 passed away on Wednesday, according to his family.

A three-year letterman from 1963-65, Wellborn was inducted in the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013. He served as a team captain as a senior on head coach Gene Stallings’ first Aggie team in 1965. He earned All-Southwest Conference honors at linebacker in 1965 while posting two interceptions and recovering a fumble.

Wellborn was Texas A&M first-ever recipient of the Aggie Heart Award, which honors intangibles such as effort, desire, determination, competitiveness, leadership and courage. The Aggie Heart Award remains the highest honor that a Texas A&M football player can receive more than 50 years later.

Wellborn’s teammate Jim Singleton stated, “There is a Dick Butkus Award because there was a Dick Butkus. There is an Aggie Heart Award because there was a Joe Wellborn.”

After earning his bachelor’s degree in management, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Wellborn played two seasons for the New York Giants. An ardent supporter of Texas A&M Athletics, Wellborn was an active member of the Lettermen’s Association and a 12th Man Foundation Endowed Donor.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

