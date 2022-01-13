Brazos County Health Authority discusses Omicron variant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the Omicron variant, COVID cases and hospitalizations have been rising in Brazos County, but there could be a light at the end of the tunnel. Different experts predict the peak of this current surge in Texas could come as soon as next week or early next month. Today Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Brazos County Health Authority, gave his thoughts on the ongoing fight against Omicron.

On whether or not this surge’s peak was in sight, Dr. Sullivan was hesitant to give a firm prediction. But, based on Omicron’s pattern, he agrees that we could see the peak in a few weeks. The only challenge here in Brazos County is that students are going to come back to Texas A&M soon, causing more community transmission and possibly prolonging the curve.

Omicron’s high transmissibility can be seen in the current rise in hospitalizations. All these hospitalizations seem contradictory to the idea that Omicron is a less severe variant. Dr. Sullivan explained that as seen in South Africa, the hospital numbers have gone up because it is so transmissible. The other explanation for the hospitalizations is that “those who are admitted for other reasons can test positive for COVID.”

