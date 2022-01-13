Advertisement

Intentional killings of police officers reached 20-year high in 2021, FBI says

The FBI data shows 73 officers died in the line of duty in targeted killings. That marked the...
The FBI data shows 73 officers died in the line of duty in targeted killings. That marked the highest total recorded by the agency since 1995, excluding officers killed in the Sept. 11 attacks.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Intentional killings of police officers reached a 20-year high in 2021, according to a new report from the FBI.

The FBI data shows 73 officers died in the line of duty in targeted killings. That marked the highest total recorded by the agency since 1995, excluding officers killed in the Sept. 11 attacks.

The FBI reported 55 officers were killed by gunfire in 2021 through the end of November. That’s up from 39 in the same time frame in both 2020 and 2019.

Separately, 56 officers were killed accidentally while in the line of duty last year. That’s up from 46 in 2020.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Navasota woman shot, killed after suspect kicks in front door
The board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve only part of the grievance appeal brought...
Mother of Caldwell ISD student pushes back on school board for school bus incident
Troopers say Deon Lendore drifted into on-coming traffic on FM 485 near Cameron and side-swiped...
DPS releases details of crash that killed former A&M track star, Olympian
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
Milam County District Attorney says ‘justice served’ in plea deal for Caldwell students
“We’ve been about two years into this pandemic and it feels like Groundhog Day,” St. Joseph...
BCS doctors describe what intensifying Omicron surge looks like in their hospitals

Latest News

January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day.
Observing 26 years of the AMBER Alert Network
Deputies say three children under the age of 8 were found dead inside a Le Grand, California,...
Mother of 3 children found dead in Calif. apartment charged with murder
The Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn and gooey...
Campbell’s is selling candles that smell like its soup
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
Russia’s talk of troops in Latin America called ‘bluster’
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses