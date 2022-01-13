Advertisement

Iola ISD cheerleaders head to state competition for the first time in school history

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) -For the first time in school history, the Iola Bulldog Cheerleaders are competing in the UIL Spirit State Championships.

The competition is being held over three days at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, TX.

At the UIL Spirit State Championships, schools will compete in three categories: crowd leading, fight song, and band dance.

Iola students and staff gave the group a big send-off Wednesday afternoon as they make their way to Ft. Worth. The squad will make its debut at the competition Thursday afternoon.

Traci Mabry is the varsity cheer coach for the district. She says the group has worked tirelessly since last year, and they’re excited to showcase their hard work.

”The squad has been working since this summer for this, and so we’re really excited for the first time starting something new and creating a new legacy here at Iola,” said Mabry. “Go Bulldogs!”

