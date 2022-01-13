Advertisement

Iola ISD releasing early Friday due to COVID-19 infections

The school district will use the day to deep clean the schools
The school bus crash happened just after 4:00 p.m. southwest of Iola on Roese Road near John Rice Roda west of FM 244.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola ISD Interim Superintendent Jeff Dyer said the school district will be closing Friday, Jan. 14 at noon. Dyer said the school district is being hit hard by COVID-19 and they’ll use the day to deep clean the schools.

About 90 elementary students were out Thursday due to COVID-19 infections, according to Dyer. Iola ISD will open at normal time on Tuesday, after Monday’s holiday.

