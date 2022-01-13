Iola ISD releasing early Friday due to COVID-19 infections

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola ISD Interim Superintendent Jeff Dyer said the school district will be closing Friday, Jan. 14 at noon. Dyer said the school district is being hit hard by COVID-19 and they’ll use the day to deep clean the schools.

About 90 elementary students were out Thursday due to COVID-19 infections, according to Dyer. Iola ISD will open at normal time on Tuesday, after Monday’s holiday.

