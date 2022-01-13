KBTX’s Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren on the Voting Rights Bill

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Georgia Tuesday to push for voting rights legislation.

The President voiced support for eliminating the filibuster to pass two bills aimed at increasing voter access. To do this, they must convince moderate Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to change the Senate rules.

KBTX’s Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren told First News at Four what she thought the odds of the Democrats reforming the filibuster were.

Click on the video player above to watch our interview.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.