Advertisement

KBTX’s Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren on the Voting Rights Bill

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Georgia Tuesday to push for voting rights legislation.
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Georgia Tuesday to push for voting rights legislation.

The President voiced support for eliminating the filibuster to pass two bills aimed at increasing voter access. To do this, they must convince moderate Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to change the Senate rules.

KBTX’s Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren told First News at Four what she thought the odds of the Democrats reforming the filibuster were.

Click on the video player above to watch our interview.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies
Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies in car crash
Milam County Courthouse
Three Caldwell High School students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor for school bus incident
Troopers say Deon Lendore drifted into on-coming traffic on FM 485 near Cameron and side-swiped...
DPS releases details of crash that killed former A&M track star, Olympian
Carlos Cruz, 46, and Delmis Guillen Castillo, 26
Houston pair arrested with hundreds of stolen mail items in Bryan
Lately, Shipwreck Grill Owner Wade Beckman says his restaurants are generally shorted on...
Supply chain shortages forcing BCS restaurants to get creative