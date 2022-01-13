Milano ISD closing rest of week due to rising COVID cases
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Milano Independent School District is closing the rest of this week due to rising COVID-19 cases, the district said Wednesday.
Citing an increase in coronavirus cases, the district said they will close all campuses Jan. 13 and 14. Monday is district holiday. Students and staff will return to campus Jan. 18.
