Navasota woman shot, killed after suspect kicks in front door

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Navasota woman was shot and killed early Thursday morning in a home.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt says the call came in around 1:30 a.m. for the 900 block of Millican Street.

Myatt says an unknown male kicked in the front door of a house and began firing a gun. A house occupant returned fire.

Denise Wells, 63, was killed in the gunfire exchange.

Myatt says police do have “persons of interest” in this case. He says the public at large is not in danger.

“Isolated incident specific to the occupant of the home,” stated Myatt.

The investigation is ongoing.

